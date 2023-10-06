Have a Passion for the Women’s World Cup? Discover Where to Support your Matildas Next

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Are you one of the millions of Australians who have flooded living rooms and live sites to watch the Matildas head to the 2023 Women’s World Cup semi-finals?

Have you read articles about the lives and careers of players, bought a hat or jersey, watched the documentary series on Disney+ and learned more about the offside rule?

Were you captivated by the team’s belief in themselves, the passion they showed on the field and the way they used their platform to advocate for the growth of the game and improve the courses and opportunities for women in sport?

Well, rest assured friends: just because the Women’s World Cup is over doesn’t mean women’s football has disappeared!

Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso and many more Matildas are returning to their clubs across Australia and Europe.(Getty Images: Daniela Porcelli)

October sees the start of several domestic league seasons around the world, including the England Women’s Super League – where the majority of the Matildas currently play – as well as our own Women’s A-League, where the next generation of Matildas are being formed .

So if you’re a bit of a newbie to the sport, here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know about the major competitions, where your favorite Matildas play and how you can watch them do their thing.

Australia: Women’s A-League

Season dates: October 13 — May 5

Number of teams: 12

Number of turns: 22

Final series: Yes

Reigning prime ministers: Sydney FC

Defending champions: Sydney FC

The Sky Blues completed the league-premiership double with their victory over Western United.(PAA: James Gourley) In a word: The upcoming Women’s A-League season is likely the biggest in the competition’s 16-year history.

Taking place just months after the Women’s World Cup, the ALW is poised to capture the tidal wave of new fans who discovered women’s football in July and August.

Eight ALW clubs have already broken their individual membership records, while the League A pass – which offers free access to all matches to fans under 16 – more than doubled last season’s total, hitting the 20,000 mark two weeks ago.

The expansion of the league to 22 rounds, plus a six-team finals series, as well as the addition of a 12th club in the Central Coast Mariners, means the competition offers more football than ever before, with every match available to watch. live and free on the Channel 10 streaming platform, 10Play.

You can also take part in the matches yourself with tickets and subscriptions available via the new site A Leagues Websitewhich contains information on the season calendar, ticketing, locations and times.

The first round begins on October 14 and will be a full-fledged weekend of women’s football, starting with two major curtain-raiser matches: the F3 Derby between Central Coast and Newcastle, and the Sydney Derby between Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers.

While the 2023/24 season will face major challenges, from basic marketing to facility issues to the anticipated El Niño heatwave that has wreaked havoc in previous years, there is hope. that the momentum generated by the World Cup will continue to spread. the league and give it a boost in terms of funding and fans that will help it launch into full-time professionalism over the next few seasons.

Where are the Mathildas? There are four World Cup Matildas competing in the ALW this season, three of whom are returning from overseas clubs to compete in the league where they began their careers.

Veteran goalkeeper Lydia Williams returns from England to join Melbourne Victory (alongside fringe Matilda Emily Gielnik), midfielder Tameka Yallop re-signed for her first professional club Brisbane Roar, Kyah Simon is the new star player Central Coast Mariners club and France penalty shootout hero Cortnee Vine will once again play for last season’s two-time winners Sydney FC.

Cortnee Vine (left) is one of several senior Matildas playing in the Women’s A-League this season.(Getty Images: Brett Hemmings)

Upcoming games: Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets (Saturday October 14 at 5pm AEDT)

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers (Saturday October 14 at 7:45 p.m.)

Perth Glory vs Western United (Saturday October 14 at 10 p.m.)

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City (Sunday October 15 at 1 p.m.)

Adelaide United vs Canberra United (Sunday October 15 at 3 p.m.)

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar (Sunday October 15 at 4 p.m.)

England: Women’s Super League

Season dates: October 1 — May 18

Number of teams: 12

Number of turns: 22

Final series: No

Defending champions: Chelsea FC

Sam Kerr won several trophies with Chelsea FC in England.(Getty Images: Eddie Keogh/The FA)

In a word: Now in its 13th season, the Women’s Super League (WSL) is one of the only full-time professional leagues in the world and has thus become one of the most exciting and competitive competitions in women’s football.

The WSL is home to the majority of the Matildas who have competed in the World Cup, as well as many of Europe’s best and brightest players, including almost all of England’s Lionesses who have reached the tournament final.

Clubs have already seen a surge in interest following the World Cup, with a record 54,115 people attending the biggest first round match last weekend between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Caitlin Foord are playing together for Arsenal this season.(Getty Images: David Price/Arsenal FC)

In addition to the league itself, WSL teams regularly compete in a handful of other domestic and continental competitions, including the Women’s FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Although kick-off times are tricky for Australian fans, the WSL is available live with a subscription to Optus SportFA and League Cup matches can be streamed live and free on The FA playerwhile the Champions League is broadcast on DAZN YouTube channel.

Where are the Mathildas? Ten of Australia’s 23 World Cup players will feature in the WSL this season, starting with captain Sam Kerr, who returns with reigning champions Chelsea.

Vice-captain Steph Catley, winger Caitlin Foord and young midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross are all signed with Arsenal, Alanna Kennedy and Mary Fowler are back with Manchester City, goalkeeper, while shooting specialist on goal Mackenzie Arnold received the captain’s armband. for West Ham.

Goalkeeper Teagan Micah left Sweden for Liverpool, defender Courtney Nevin was signed permanently by Leicester City and midfielder Clare Wheeler returns to Everton for her second year.

There are also a few other misfits and young Matildas in England, including Remy Siemsen (Leicester City), Mackenzie Hawkesby and Charlize Rule (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Polly Doran (Crystal Palace).

Upcoming games: Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham (Sunday October 8, 10:00 p.m. AEDT)

Manchester City vs Chelsea (Sunday October 8 at 10:30 p.m.)

Tottenham vs Bristol City (Monday October 9 at 12:00 a.m.)

Leicester City vs Everton (Monday October 9 at 1:00 a.m.)

Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Monday October 9 at 4:45 a.m.)

The rest of Europe

Outside of these two major leagues, a number of other Australians are scattered across Europe and the rest of the world as they kick off a new World Cup cycle and put their hands up for the Olympic Games. next year in Paris.

Here’s a quick summary of where they are and how you can watch them.

France: Division 1 Women

Ellie Carpenter (Olympique Lyonnais)

Clare Hunt (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sarah Hunter (Paris FC)

Watch: football

Spain: League F

Hayley Raso (Real Madrid)

Watch: DAZN

Hayley Raso (right) is the first Australian to sign with Spanish giants Real Madrid.(Getty Images: Maria Jimenez – Real Madrid) Sweden: Damallsvenskan

Chelsie Dawber (Norrköping)

Katrina Gorry (Vittsjö)

Charlotte Grant (Rosengård)

Aivi Liège (BK Hacken)

Clare Polkinghorne (Vittsjö)

Amy Sayer (Kristianstads)

Watch: Fan seat

UNITED STATES: National Women’s Soccer League

Emily Van Egmond (San Diego Wave)

Watch: nwslsoccer.com

Mexico: Women’s MX League

Alex Chidiac (UANL Tigers)

Watch: to be confirmed

And the next Matildas games?

Almost as soon as their club season gets underway, the Matildas will return to Australia during the October international window to compete in the second round of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Australia finished fourth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Can they medal next year in Paris?(The grassroots football project)

All three Australian group matches will be played in Perth, with the second match recently moved to a larger stadium due to high demand for tickets.

Match 1 vs Iran on Thursday October 26 at 9pm AEDT

Match 2 vs Philippines on Sunday October 29 at 5pm AEDT

Match 3 vs Taiwan on Wednesday 1 November at 9pm AEDT

The three group winners and the runner-up from the second round will advance to the third round, which will include two sets of home and away matches, with the winners booking their ticket to Paris next July.