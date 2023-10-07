Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is seen with a glamorous mystery woman a year after his messy split from wife ‘who he cheated on whilst she was pregnant’

Do you know who Anthony’s mysterious brunette is? Email tips@dailymail.com

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial was spotted with a very glamorous mystery woman in Cheshire on Friday.

The twice-divorced professional footballer, 27, went out for dinner with the unidentified brunette ahead of his club’s Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday.

It comes just over a year after Anthony’s ex-wife Melanie Da Cruz announced the end of their three-year marriage when she told her followers that “love wasn’t enough” and “sometimes to win a race you have to stop running” .’

Although Melanie did not mention the reason for the demise of their marriage, reports had previously surfaced that Anthony had cheated on her while she was eight months pregnant.

During the outing on Friday, Anthony looked casually cool in black sweatpants and a designer hoodie as he walked down the street with his hands in his pockets.

Anthony’s female companion put on a leggy show in a white midi dress and cropped blazer, which she paired with a Lady Dior bag and thigh-high boots.

The French striker previously hit back at claims he was unfaithful to his wife Melanie, 32, in 2019 with French model Malika Semichi.

It was claimed he slept with the model at a £70-a-night two-star hotel in Paris a week after they met.

Semichi told the Daily Star at the time: “I must say I was surprised when he told me which hotel he had chosen.

‘It wasn’t the nicest and a bit shabby and cheap, especially because he’s used to much nicer hotels.

“But I knew he had a girlfriend, so I thought it was because he didn’t want anyone to see us together.”

His baby, named Swan, arrived just weeks after the alleged affair.

He wrote at the time: ‘There will always be evil people, jealous in this world, who will be willing to tell a lot of bull*** in order to exist, but thanks to God I know which way I am going as the best by my side. ‘

But in February 2019, Martial apologized for “making mistakes” and posted a photo of himself on Instagram with Melanie.

He captioned the photo: “I would like to apologize to my relatives, my beautiful family and especially my fiancé for the damage I have caused over the past few months.”

‘I made mistakes and I’m sorry it won’t happen again!’.

Martial is said to have ended his first marriage to Samantha – with whom he shares two children – after falling in love with Melanie, a regular on French show Les Anges.

Samantha previously said suspicions were raised after Martial started watching the hit show regularly before noticing mysterious new numbers on his mobile phone.

The situation came to a head when the footballer blocked her number while on international duty with France during Euro 2016.

“When he came home he was very cold and said I was getting on his nerves and he didn’t want to be with me anymore,” she recalls.