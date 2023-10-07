‘Outrageous Exploitation: GoFundMe Campaign for Slain Brooklyn Activist Ryan Thoresen Carson Draws Criticism as Contributors Pay $5 Minimum for Commentary on Devastating Loss’

Carson was murdered in cold blood on Monday, apparently by Brian Dowling

A “collective” of his friends created the GoFundMe to ask for help to “offset the costs of working-class workers taking time off work to grieve.”

They’ve raised $70,000 so far and are removing negative comments from the fundraising page, questioning why they need the money.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A GoFundMe set up by the “working class” friends of slain Brooklyn activist Ryan Carson has been called a “heinous” effort to profit from his death.

The fundraising effort, initially established with his girlfriend named as the beneficiary, is in the name of a “collective” of Carson’s friends.

They raised more than $70,000 – a far cry from an initial goal of $20,000 – in funds they claimed were needed to “offset the costs of working-class workers taking time off work to do their jobs.” grieve properly.”

Critics have slammed what they see as an opportunistic attempt to make money and are even paying the minimum $5 donation to leave a comment.

One of those opponents said those who created the page were “depraved ghouls taking advantage of this man’s death.” The comment – ​​which has since been deleted – stated that it was just a “miserable theft” and that GoFundMe should investigate the legitimacy of the fundraiser.

The fundraising effort, initially established with his girlfriend named as the beneficiary, is in the name of a “collective” of Carson’s friends.

As critics began to speak out against the initiative, the organizer, Tammie David Smith, removed negative comments questioning the effort from the page.

She has now deleted her social media accounts. David Smith did not respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

Among the complaints is that nowhere on the page is there any mention of Carson’s family in Massachusetts. His parents have yet to publicly comment on their grief.

Carson and his girlfriend were waiting for a bus at 3:50 a.m. Monday in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, when he was attacked.

Brian Dowling, 18, was arrested for first degree murder.

Police have not yet revealed a motive for the attack, but neighbors say they believe Dowling may have been influenced by drugs.

He cried yesterday as he was led out of the 81st precinct, and said nothing today when he appeared before a judge.

Carson was a staunch social justice activist who fought for openly supervised drug injection sites across New York City.

Backlash: Critics questioned fundraising effort on GoFundMe page, but their remarks were deleted

Carson with his girlfriend, Claudia Morales, who was named as a beneficiary of the fundraising page

Dowling, 18, was in court Thursday evening after being charged with first-degree murder.

His girlfriend, according to now-deleted social media accounts, was a BLM protester.

The teenager’s defense lawyer, Kenneth Montgomery, told the court it was the first time his client had been arrested.

“This is a difficult case for several reasons beyond the tragedy of the loss of life,” Montgomery told Judge Joshua Glick. “You have an 18-year-old man, a young man who has no criminal history.”

He asked the court to impose “serious bail” because there was no risk of the teenager fleeing, specifying: “His parents are here and I assure you that there is no risk of absconding , he was arrested at his home.

The lawyer’s pleas for leniency, however, failed to convince the court, with Judge Glick dismissing Dowling “given the nature of the charges and the narrative given by people.”

When police served a search warrant at his home, a sweatshirt was also seized along with the alleged murder weapon that matched the one carried by the suspect in the Carson murder video.

Dowling’s home is a five-minute walk from where Carson, 32, was stabbed to death.