This Model-Approved French Pharmacy Brand Is on Major Sale

While in the past, I may have spent a car payment’s worth of my paycheck on French skincare, after spending my holiday gift budget, wallet-friendly alternatives are now the skincare I’ll be investing in. While it’s actively snowing out at the moment, I need to switch out my current regimen for cold-weather, deep-moisture products for skin protection. The most exposed bits like lips, cheeks, and hands need a barrier against the elements—and fast. Luckily, this little set from cult-favorite French pharmacy brand Avène, is just what my skin ordered—and at a very nice price.

Avène is named after a small village in the southwest of France, where natural springs produce thermal water that has long been recognized for its soothing, healing properties. Incorporated into many Avène products, the thermal mineral water is a cult favorite, a multi-functional product to spritz on any time of day for a refreshing mist or to set makeup. The products are so gentle, they’re even safe for infants and children.

