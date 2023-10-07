Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    News

    This Model-Approved French Pharmacy Brand Is on Major Sale

    By

    Oct 7, 2023 , , , ,
    This Model-Approved French Pharmacy Brand Is on Major Sale

    Avène/Scouted/The Daily Beast

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    While in the past, I may have spent a car payment’s worth of my paycheck on French skincare, after spending my holiday gift budget, wallet-friendly alternatives are now the skincare I’ll be investing in. While it’s actively snowing out at the moment, I need to switch out my current regimen for cold-weather, deep-moisture products for skin protection. The most exposed bits like lips, cheeks, and hands need a barrier against the elements—and fast. Luckily, this little set from cult-favorite French pharmacy brand Avène, is just what my skin ordered—and at a very nice price.

    Avène is named after a small village in the southwest of France, where natural springs produce thermal water that has long been recognized for its soothing, healing properties. Incorporated into many Avène products, the thermal mineral water is a cult favorite, a multi-functional product to spritz on any time of day for a refreshing mist or to set makeup. The products are so gentle, they’re even safe for infants and children.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Unveiling the Unexpectedly Lethal Creatures in Your Own Backyard

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles Secures Sixth All-Around Title at World Gymnastics Championships, Breaking Records as Most Decorated Gymnast

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    Historical CD rates: 1965 to 2023

    Oct 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Unveiling the Unexpectedly Lethal Creatures in Your Own Backyard

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles Secures Sixth All-Around Title at World Gymnastics Championships, Breaking Records as Most Decorated Gymnast

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    Historical CD rates: 1965 to 2023

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    John le Carré, the World’s Greatest Spy Writer, Gets His Spotlight

    Oct 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy