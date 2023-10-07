Joy Corrigan steps out in a blue bra top and white skirt in Beverly Hills… after talking about her ‘transformative’ breast implant removal surgery

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Joy Corrigan showed off the curves that made her famous in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The 35-year-old model looked stunning in a flirty outfit as she arrived at Alo Yoga headquarters.

The leggy blonde showed off her toned legs in a white frilly athleisure skirt and blue suede over-the-knee boots.

The runway beauty wore a blue bra top and added a white shirt for sun protection in the warm Southern California temperatures.

Her long blonde hair was parted in the middle and styled straight with about an inch of dark roots.

Joy’s makeup looked natural with a soft pink lip and she wore wide gold earrings.

The cover model took off her dark sunglasses as she paused to take a selfie.

She seemed to have recovered well from her recent breast reduction surgery in which her implants were removed.

The decision was part of what the Victoria’s Secret veteran described as a “transformative journey.”

Joy wasn’t shy about sharing the scars on her torso in a nude social media post, as she talked about the changes she’s made to improve her health and boost her career.

“I started working with an amazing therapist, gave up alcohol and weed and moved to LA where I found my own apartment,” she told her fans.

Joy added that she was “taking control of my career” and letting go of old model agents and managers.

“I started making and earning more money than ever,” she noted.

“I started by creating a whole new team and surrounding myself with people who share the same values.”

Corrigan is also in love. She is dating technology manager Ted Dhanik, 46. At Myspace, Dhanik was a department director and had helped launch the company when it was in its infancy. He founded the technology company Engage:BDR, which went public in Australia in 2017.

‘I met a supportive partner, moved in with him and we had two puppies and a kitten!’ said the model.

Now she is much healthier.

“I prioritized my health, started meditating, underwent explant surgery and started sharing my experiences to empower other women,” the cover girl added.

The siren – who is also a former Sports illustrated swimsuit star and Playboy Playmate –has more weight on hair, which looks great.

‘I now eat and exercise for my well-being, not for my appearance, and have gained 5 kilos. I stopped focusing on my weight and started listening to my intuition,” the star said.

And she has hobbies that she loves.

“Loving my body is a new concept for me, and this is an act of love that my body will forever be grateful for,” the former Playboy Playmate added.

And she promised to share more of her journey with her 1 million followers.

“Stay tuned as I post more videos showing you my entire journey. THANK YOU to everyone who has sent me love and support during this time. I don’t know what I would do without my family and friends and Ted,’

The Reprisal actress also narrated the video of her breast implant removal.

‘I just got there. Dr. Rankin is about to perform my explant,” she began after showing a soothing shot of the ocean crashing onto the beach.

“I’m super excited, I’m super nervous, Mama Dee is my guardian angel. She met me, braided my hair and then Dr. Rankin came in to book me in for surgery,” she explained.

Joy said her boyfriend was there and waiting for her outside.

“I’m so grateful for him,” she said alongside a photo of the couple hugging before her surgery.

‘The operation went smoothly, everything went great. I was super loopy afterwards and could barely walk, but the whole team looked after me so well,” she said.

“I’m beyond grateful, wow,” she said as she wore a bandage around her chest. “No more boobs,” she added.

Joy apparently had symptoms of breast implant illness, which led to her decision to have them removed earlier this year.

‘I have found joy in painting, acting, creating and pursuing my dreams. I am healthier and happier than ever before, all because of me. PS I’m still evolving and learning to love myself more every day.’

JoyCorrigan previously said she was willing to be open about her decision in an effort to raise awareness about “breast implant diseases” and shed light on the truth of living with implants.

Similarly, former race car driver Danica Patrick also documented the removal of her breast implants last year, seven years after suffering from health problems such as hair loss, weight gain and dizziness.

In her recent video, Corrigan thanked the team behind her explant surgery as she showed the different stages of recovery.

‘I was terrified of having surgery, but once the surgery was performed there was a huge sense of relief and freedom. I knew immediately that I had made the right choice and I was so happy that I trusted my intuition,” she explained.

Symptoms of BII can include fatigue, joint pain, brain fog, dry eyes, and many other health problems. Removing the implants often provides immediate relief.

Fans took to the comments to praise her for sharing her journey and her honesty.

One fan wrote, “You are a great advocate for #bii; you have been through so much and shared your post-explant vulnerabilities and triumphs. Dr. Rankin has given you your health back. And you shine from within.’

The doctor who performed her existing surgery chimed in, “Thank you Joy Corrigan for being a HUGE and much needed voice for BII. I am so proud of you and completely honored to have been a part of your journey to a healthy you!’

In an excerpt from an interview with Australia’s Today Extra shared to her Instagram account this week, the model said she hoped her decision would help other women.

‘We go through surgery to get this body that we think people will love and accept us, when the real core is that we want to be healthy and if we are healthy we can love ourselves, so I think that the message here is.’