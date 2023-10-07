Nathan Merritt, Esteemed South Sydney Rabbitohs Legend, Battling for Survival in Hospital Following Friday’s Unconscious Discovery

Taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown

Listed in critical condition

Lifeline 13 11 14, Beyondblue 1300 22 4636

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Retired NRL star Nathan Merritt is currently in a critical condition in a Sydney hospital after being found unconscious on Friday.

The former South Sydney winger was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown and is believed to be on life support.

News Corp reported that information about his condition had been shared with family, friends and former teammates.

Before this incident, Merritt was living with his aunt when he suddenly collapsed.

Merritt, who retired from the National Rugby League (NRL) in 2014 after 237 games, is considered one of the greatest players in Rabbitohs history.

South Sydney Rabbitohs legend Nathan Merritt was found unconscious on Friday and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Merritt retired from the National Rugby League (NRL) in 2014 after 237 games.

With his 219 matches for Souths, he ranks fourth on the list of all-time matches played by the club. His outstanding performance also includes 151 tries, placing him third on the club’s all-time try scorers list, and accumulating 673 points, making him the sixth highest scorer in the club’s history.

Despite the Rabbitohs’ poor performances in 2006 and 2011, Merritt managed to top the NRL try rankings in both years.

Thoughts with Nathan Merritt and his family. I hope he gets through this – John Walter (@J_Walter23) October 6, 2023

Nathan Merritt’s story is so sad…we need to do more for our former players. – The Mole (@9_Moley) October 6, 2023

prayers for Nathan Merritt -Anthony Basha (@AnthonyBasha) October 6, 2023

The Redfern-born athlete has also gained recognition at the highest levels of the sport. Merritt represented New South Wales in State of Origin in 2013, made two appearances in the Australian Premier’s XIII, represented City Origin on two occasions and won three NRL Indigenous All Stars jerseys.

His outstanding performance at the 2012 Indigenous All-Star Match earned him the Preston Campbell Man of the Match Medal.

Merritt also won three Koori Knockout tournaments alongside his father Tony.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyond the blue 1300 22 4636

13SON 13 92 76

Indigenous advisory services 0410 539 905

MORE SOON