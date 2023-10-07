Nepo Baby of the Week: God Help Us, Matty Healy Is Back on Tour

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

After a global tour that cemented Matty Healy as a full-on weirdo (and apparently a good showman), The 1975 is back on the road. Only now, the already popular band has significantly more people paying attention to its frontman. At this point in his career, Healy’s name has become associated with bizarre, offensive behavior and internet drama—especially since his short-lived fling with the most famous woman in the world.

Now, the 34 year old is claiming that he wants to rehabilitate his image or, at the very least, make people understand him better. Should the internet believe him? Should we even care? Is this just another stage of his satirical performance art? And if so, is Healy secretly the most amusing rockstar we’ve had in a while? First, let’s see what this nepo baby—the son of a British talk show panelist—has been up to recently.

On Sept. 16, The 1975 kicked off their Still… At Their Very Best tour—not to be confused with the At Their Very Best tour, which they concluded in August. (That’s the one that birthed all those videos of Healy kissing fans and eating raw meat onstage.) Right now, the band has only played seven shows of the tour’s first leg—yet Healy’s onstage antics have already produced several headlines that would make any publicist nervous. It seems like it’s just the beginning of another chaotic media cycle.

