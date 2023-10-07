Travis Kelce’s Mom Says NFL Is “Laughing All the Way to the Bank” After Taylor Swift Game Appearances

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Star Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce is opening up about the “whirlwind” year it’s been for her family, including the past few weeks.

Not only did her sons Travis and Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles center) face off in the 2023 Super Bowl, but her family has also recently been at the center of social media conversations amid a rumored romance between Travis and Taylor Swift.

The pop superstar was seen in a stadium suite with Donna for the Chiefs game against the Bears and the following week, alongside Swift’s A-list pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sophie Turner, when the Chiefs played the Jets.

The NFL also staged a Swift-Kelce coupling, posted photos and more. At one point, the league’s official Instagram bio even stated, “Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties,” acknowledging how often Swift has attended the games at tight end.

Now, about a recent episode of the Got it from my mom podcast, Donna listens to all the attention. “All I can tell you is the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” she said. “You know what I mean? It’s like, good for them. They get the consequences of everything.”

The soccer mom continued, “I can tell you this, that they have told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for soccer than they could have paid $1 million to a PR firm. It’s just because we’re relatable, we’re just normal, we’re genuine, we’re authentic, and we don’t put on any appearance or try to be someone we’re not.

Earlier this week, the NFL defended its decision to highlight Swift and Travis after backlash from some football fans. “We regularly change our bios and profile images based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league wrote in a statement. “The news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been a pop-cultural moment that we’ve leaned on in real time because it’s an intersection of sports and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

Donna also noted that she thinks it’s “pretty cool” that Swift’s game appearances have sparked interest in soccer among younger girls, saying that dads have even DMed her saying, “Finally my daughter is watching soccer with me. ”

As for the year as a whole, Donna called it a “surreal experience” for her family. She added, “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something I’ve never been involved in before.”

And while she initially thought all the media attention would die down after the Super Bowl, the past two weeks have proven her wrong.

“I thought it would be over at that point, but it just seems to continue, and every week seems to trump the week before,” Donna said. “So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride, and I’m really grateful that my guys even want me there.”