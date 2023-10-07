This Spa-Grade Serum Counteracts Retinoid-Induced Irritation

Scouted/The Daily Beast/QMS.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Collagen is having a moment in the wellness space right now, and while the research examining the potential skin and health benefits of both ingestible and topical collagen is inconclusive at best, many skin-fluencers and estheticians swear by it. Of course, we do know that collagen is essential in skin health and that, with age and environmental factors, collagen declines, which can result in loss of elasticity, accelerated fine lines, and inability to sustain moisture. Many common active ingredients, from retinoids to antioxidants like vitamins C and E, are used in anti-aging skincare products to stimulate collagen production to correct and prevent the signs of aging, but I had never used a serum actually infused with collagen until I was introduced to QMS Medicosmetics’ collagen collection during a recent Collagen Top to Toe Facial at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa.

After the divine full-body ‘facial,’ my entire body looked and felt hydrated, firm, and less dimple-y—and the results lasted over a week. Naturally, I wanted to extend my post-facial skin, so I took home the brand’s cult-favorite Collagen System, which includes the Collagen Hyaluron Day and Night serums (sold separately). Both serums are super light and liquidy, so I use them right after my vitamin C serum in the morning and just after cleansing before applying my retinoid at night. After a week of using both day and night serums, the fine lines under my eyes that usually won’t budge even with the richest of eye creams have begun to soften.

