Fellow inmate in Brisbane jail pours boiling water over Ashley Griffith, accused of being Australia’s worst pedophile

Australia’s worst alleged pedophile has been rushed to hospital with horrific burns to his face after a fellow inmate doused him with boiling water.

Ashley Paul Griffith, 45, was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with burns after another inmate at Wolston Prison allegedly attacked him on Friday.

Griffith was allegedly attacked in the S3 unit around midday by another inmate who poured boiling water on his head.

It is understood that the water may have been combined with jam to worsen the burning effect.

The alleged attack comes a day after Griffith was named for the first time since he was accused of allegedly sexually abusing 91 young girls over the past 15 years at daycares.

Ashley Paul Griffith, 45 (pictured), was rushed to hospital on Friday after another inmate at Brisbane’s Wolston Prison doused him with boiling water.

Griffith faces 1,623 child abuse offenses after allegedly assaulting young girls at daycares in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas between 2007 and 2022.

He was charged with 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 years old.

At least 23 of his alleged victims are believed to be between the ages of one and five.

Griffith’s identity was first revealed on Tuesday after a change in Queensland law allowed people accused of sexual assault to be identified before they go to trial.

He had already spent a year in the protection unit of Arthur Gorrie Prison, where he had obtained employment in the prison industry.

Once his identity was revealed, prison officers moved him to a holding unit for his own safety after other inmates became aware of what he allegedly did.

He was intermittently placed in Arthur Gorrie’s “special management unit” before being transported to Wolston.

“The S3 unit is for the most protected prisoners who make the media and the worst sex offenders,” one officer said. told the Courier Mail.

A Queensland Correctional Services spokeswoman confirmed to the publication that a prisoner had assaulted two other prisoners in Wolston.

“One prisoner was examined by medical staff on site without any treatment being required and the other was taken to hospital for further assessment,” she said.

“No officers were injured during the incident.”

The incident was reported to the Queensland Police Service’s Correctional Services Investigation Unit.

Court documents reveal the extent of the heinous allegations against Griffith.

Police will allege Griffith raped one of his victims 28 times and sexually assaulted her 54 times.

Another girl was allegedly raped 27 times and sexually abused 34 times, according to court documents.

A third girl was allegedly raped eight times and abused 24 times over three years.

If convicted of all offences, Griffith would be considered the worst pedophile in Australian history.

Earlier this year, the Daily Mail Australia revealed Griffith boasted about his childcare experience and how he helped children “develop their identities” in a now-deleted online profile.