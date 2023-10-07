Shawna Trpcic, ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Ahsoka’ Costume Designer, Dies at 56

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shawna Trpcic, the Emmy-nominated costume designer who worked on the film Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s Book And Ahsoka, has passed away. She was 56.

Trpcic died suddenly of an unknown illness in Palm Desert on Wednesday, her daughter Sarah said The Hollywood Reporter.

“Shawna was one of Hollywood’s preeminent science fiction costume designers – a creative force, a trusted collaborator and a wonderful person to her friends and colleagues,” her rep Tim Kressman said in a statement. “She was a beloved member of the Star Wars/Lucasfilm family, as well as the costume design community and the Costume Designers Guild.”

Born on October 18, 1966 in Artesia, California, Trpcic received her first costume designer credit in 1990. She went on to work on several small and large productions, as well as working regularly on Lucasfilm productions, starting with season two of The Mandalorian in 2019.

They also worked on two seasons of Boba Fett’s Book and one of the newest Star Wars series, Ahsoka. Her other credits include The Ballad of John St. George, Frankenstein’s monster, Frankenstein’s monster, Carry tiger to the mountain, Revival, Witches of the East End, The cabin in the woods, This is the end And Dollhouse.

Ahsoka Creator Dave Filoni remembered Trpcic, writes: “Shawna had a deep love and appreciation for Star Wars. This is reflected in every work she did for us. She loved being a part of these stories, including connecting with fans and being part of that community. I feel like she’s always been a part of it Star Wars. Her costumes tell a story and suggest a life experience that took place before the cameras rolled. I loved working with Shawna and will miss her presence.”

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian creator, added: “Her creativity brought this world to life. She will be greatly missed, both as a friend and as a colleague.”

During her career, she received several achievements, including three Emmy nominations for The Mandalorian season 2, Boba Fett’s Book and most recently, The Mandalorian season 3. She also won a Costume Designers Guild Award for her design work Boba Fett’s Book.

In August, Trpcic spoke with Golden derby about why she likes to create designs for the science fiction genre. “What I like Star Wars …is that I have total freedom within that genre. I find the challenge of creating something out of nothing incredible,” she said at the time. “I love creating worlds. I love it when we go to a new planet. I like to set up a caste system within the planet: the workers, the government, the bosses. I love creating a credible society on every planet.”

Survivors also include her son, Joseph, and daughter, Sarah. The family has one GoFundMe page to help with costs.

Mike Barnes contributed to this report.