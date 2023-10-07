Aussie F1 star Oscar Piastri is ROBBED of podium finish in qualifying by F1 farce that saw his fastest lap time deleted

McLaren star was called for an interview on stage

Had to tell him he didn’t have time anymore

Instead, Qatar GP will play in P6

Aussie CEO Oscar Piastri has found himself at the center of an F1 farce that has marred qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Piastri was one of many drivers who lost their fastest laps after passing the white lines that defined the edge of the track in their final laps of qualifying.

But the stewards were so slow in actually removing their times that Piastri – who had yet to set the third-fastest time – gave the usual post-session top-three interview when he found out his time had been removed and that he had been demoted to sixth place.

‘I didn’t know that, but this is fun, right? Don’t know who the top 3 are?’ he said.

‘Obviously a shame… I just pushed a bit hard in the last lap. A shame, because the car looked fast.

| Oscar Piastri’s FULL post-qualifying interview at the Qatar Grand Prix! : “p3 last time in Japan, on the podium, and now p3 on the grid for Sunday’s race…” : “I don’t think anyone updated you, but my round was deleted so I’m not p3 anymore!” oh Oscar pic.twitter.com/b0T6KR9fhO — Piastri Updates (@PiastriNews) October 6, 2023

Mercedes’ British driver George Russell, Red Bull Racing champion Max Verstappen and Piatri pose for podium photos, even as the Australian was stripped of his best time

The media were not informed of the time changes and Piastri had to tell them that his best lap had been removed

‘We will of course do it again tomorrow (the Sprint Shootout) and then also the Sprint, so we will see what we can do. It’s very tight and it’s so easy to make mistakes. The track is also very slippery, so that doesn’t make it easy for us. But of course we’ll try again.

‘It’s a shame that we are now a little further back for the main race where the most points are, but there are certainly points up for grabs tomorrow.’

Even after Piastri was informed of the relegation, he still posed for the usual top-three photo.

He was even interviewed and had to tell the reporter that he didn’t finish P3 at all.

“I don’t think anyone has given you an update yet, but my lap has been deleted so I’m not P3 anymore, I think I’m P6,” he said.

Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris was another person whose time was scrapped.

At the time, he had set a time fast enough for second place, which promoted George Russell’s Mercedes to second and Piastri to third, before Piastri’s time was also dropped, promoting Lewis Hamilton to third.

Norris starts 10th.

Back at the front, Max Verstappen underlined why he is on the brink of a third consecutive title as he qualified on pole.

He can win the title in Sunday’s sprint race.