Dave Hughes pays a heartfelt tribute following the passing of his beloved mother, Carmel

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dave Hughes announced the death of his mother Carmel in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday.

The 52-year-old comedian shared a photo of his parents with son Rafferty and revealed his mother died on Friday night at the age of 83.

“My angel mother Carmel passed away last night at home surrounded by the love of her family. She earned the rest,” he wrote.

Dave’s post was flooded with support from his friends who sent their condolences in the comments.

“I’m so sorry, Dave. Sending you love,” Abbie Chatfield commented.

Dave Hughes announced the death of his beloved mother Carmel as he shared a heartfelt tribute on Saturday.

“I’m so sorry to hear that guy. How special it is for her to be surrounded by her family at this time. Sending lots of love,” Sam Mac said.

“Sending you my love, brother,” Beau Ryan also wrote. “Oh Hughsey. Much love my friend,” added Sarah Harris.

Myf Warhurst commented: “So sorry to hear that Dave. Much love to you and your family x.’

“I’m sending you and the family’s loving companion,” Brendan Fevola said.

The comedian revealed his mother died Friday night in an emotional Instagram post.

Dave told listeners during 2 day Hughesy, Ed and Erin Friday that her mother Carmel was in the hospital and “probably won’t wake up again.”

“It’s been a tough few weeks,” said an emotional Dave.

“My mother is not well and the family has gathered around her and we are celebrating her life…she is still with us but it won’t be long.”

Describing her as a great matriarch, Dave said Carmel, who grew up in an orphanage, had been a beautiful mother to him.

“She was so successful in her life, she will be greatly missed…but she was always stoic and never complained,” he continued.

“My angel mother Carmel passed away last night at home surrounded by the love of her family. She earned the rest,” he wrote

“She’s sleeping now and probably won’t wake up.”

Dave explained that despite all of her recent difficulties, Carmel kept her sense of humor during her hospital stay.

“One of the nurses picked her up and said “Sorry if I let you down” and mom said “it doesn’t matter now”.

Dave told another story about how, during a hospital visit, one of his nieces had hit a bucket near Carmel’s bed.

“Mom said, ‘I’m the one kicking the bucket, not you.’

Dave had told 2 Days’ Hughesy, Ed & Erin listeners on Friday that his mother Carmel was in hospital and “probably won’t wake up again”.

Dave lost his father Desmond in November 2010.

He spoke about his father’s death from cancer at the age of 78 in an interview with the Herald Sun in 2010.

Shortly before his death, the TV host told his father, who also suffered from dementia, that he loved him and appreciated everything he had done for the family. ‘

You don’t tell people you love them because it’s embarrassing to say it. Or tell people you appreciate what they’ve done for you. So I did it very late,” he admitted. “I think he heard me.”