Machine Gun Kelly wears a furry white hat with a leather vest as he steps out in LA… after tense confrontation with DJ Kerwin Frost

Machine Gun Kelly stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday in his signature rockstar style.

The 33-year-old music artist – who modeled a black ski cap with fiancé Megan Fox last month – wore a rugged white and black hat with protruding ears.

He showed off his tattooed arms while rocking a black leather vest with matching flood pants.

The Emo Girl singer-songwriter added chunky black shoes to the eye-catching ensemble.

It comes days after he was seen in a tense confrontation with DJ Kerwin Frost.

Kelly, born Colson Baker, wore oval onyx sunglasses as he headed into an office in Malibu.

His hands were full with two drinks in one, and his phone in the other.

The father-of-one appeared calm and collected after an altercation with Frost earlier this week.

The two men were seen intensely discussing their differences on the side of a road in LA’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

At one point, things got more heated and MGK stood in front of the DJ’s electric bike to prevent him from leaving the scene.

A witness told it TMZ that MGK was in the passenger seat of a black Rolls Royce when it stopped and the rapper got out to confront the social media personality.

The two men eventually sat down on the sidewalk to communicate politely.

Kerwin rose to fame as part of the DJ collective Spaghetti Boys in 2015, but they split in 2018.

Baker was active on Instagram on Friday as he shared several pieces of content with his 9.1 million followers.

Using the app’s Stories feature, he uploaded a short black-and-white video showing himself lifting weights in a gym.

He wrote over the outtake: ‘One day I’ll have muscles. Watch.’

The star has been dating actress Megan Fox since May 2020, after they met in the Randall Emmett film Midnight in the Switchgrass.