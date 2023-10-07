Polish premier warns EU of irregular migration

NNA – Poland#39;s prime minister reiterated Friday his country#39;s warning about irregular migration and said he vetoed a joint European Council statement on migration

Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after an informal meeting of EU leaders in Spain that Poland once again warned about accepting illegal immigrants into Europe.

Morawiecki said he suggested, during the meeting, cutting social aid for illegal immigrants, noting there is no such aid in Poland.

He underlined that Poland is in favor of allocating financial support to make sure migrants stay in their countries.

quot;I am the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland. I am responsible for the security of Poland and its citizens. Therefore, as a responsible politician, I officially REJECT the entire paragraph of the summit conclusions regarding migration,quot; he wrote on X.

The EU adopted a joint declaration Friday after the meeting that included a section about enlargement but left out any mention of migration.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that the 3rd Baghdad Conference would be held with the participation of Tuuml;rkiye, Egypt, Iraq, Iran and Gulf countries.

He noted tensions increased on European borders as the war in Ukraine continues, and EU enlargement was discussed at the meeting. — AA

