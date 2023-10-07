Sirens warn of rockets launched towards Israel from Gaza: News reports

NNA – Dozens of rockets have been fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel, and sirens warning of incoming fire have been heard as far away as the greater Tel Aviv area, according to news reports.

The rocket fire began from multiple locations in Gaza starting at 06:30 am local time (03:30 GMT) on Saturday and continued for nearly half an hour, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported.

Air raid sirens were heard as far away as Tel Aviv, some 70 km (40 miles) to the north.

Israelrsquo;s Magen David Adom rescue agency said a 70-year-old woman was critically injured when a rocket hit a building in southern Israel. Elsewhere, a 20-year-old man was moderately injured by rocket shrapnel, it said.

Gaza residents said they also heard armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis and saw significant movement of armed Palestinian fighters. There were no additional details from Israelrsquo;s military.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahursquo;s office said he would meet with top security officials in the coming hours.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Hamas, the armed movement that controls the Gaza Strip, or from the smaller Islamic Jihad movement that has also fought several wars with Israel.

Israelrsquo;s military had yet to comment but its forces usually carry out airstrikes in response to rocket fire, raising the likelihood of wider fighting.

The rocket launched on Saturday come after weeks of growing tensions along Israelrsquo;s volatile border with Gaza, and clashes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank where some 200 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military so far this year.

Palestinian attacks on Israeli have killed some 30 people this year. — News Agencies

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;