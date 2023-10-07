Former President Trump’s comments on migrants likened to Hitler by Geraldo Rivera

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera has lashed out at Donald Trump for claiming migrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” expressing shock at the “extraordinary, hateful, Hitler-esque quote.”

Trump received surprised reactions from critics after making the comment in a recent video interview, in which he repeated his previous claims that migrants are criminals, insane, terrorists and the sick.

‘No one has any idea where these people come from. We know they come from mental institutions and insane asylums. We know they are terrorists,” Trump said the interview with The National Pulse, a right-wing website.

“It poisons the blood of our country. It’s so bad, and people are coming in with diseases. People come in with everything you can possibly have,” he said.

Rivera, a veteran journalist and commentator, branded the comment “disgusting” in a post on of falsely claiming that immigrants carry diseases.”

In a video post, Rivera continued: “That is a quote – an extraordinary, hateful Hitler-esque quote from the former President of the United States. That’s shocking. It’s outrageous.

‘It harkens back to the mid-19th century, when Irish immigrants were accused of bringing all kinds of diseases from Europe to the United States.

“It’s one of the reasons they were hated by people, and by each successive wave of immigrants: the Italians, the Chinese, the Jews, the Eastern Europeans.

‘Now the Latin Americans are always accused of bringing diseases, a fact that is absolutely not true. If you look at the people, the largely Latino people who come to this country without papers, they walk ten hundred miles.

“How many Americans could walk fifteen hundred miles, walk through jungles and cross rivers and so on, in search of a better life for themselves and their children?

“To just… and think this man was my friend. That’s shocking. I feel so ashamed. President Trump, former president, could say something like “poisoning the blood of our country.” That is absolutely indefensible. It’s disgusting.’

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung hit back at critics in a statement, saying: “That is a common expression used in everyday life – in books, television, movies and in news articles.

“If anyone thinks this is racist or xenophobic, they are living in an alternate reality consumed by senseless outrage.”

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the nation’s oldest Latino civil rights organization, also denounced Trump’s words as reminiscent of Hitler, the genocidal dictator who presided over the murder of millions during World War II.

“With their overtly divisive and prejudiced undertones, Trump’s words bear an alarming similarity to the language used by Adolf Hitler during Germany’s Third Reich, where he accused Jewish people and migrants of ‘causing blood poisoning’ in Germany,” he said. the group in a speech. rack.

Migrants cross the Rio Grande River border from Piedras Negras, Mexico, into the United States and climb onto the banks on the Texas side on September 27.

Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, wait on the banks of the U.S. side of the river for the Border Patrol to arrive to cut open the razor wire installed by the Texas National Guard on September 27.

Jonathan Greenblatt, national director of the Anti-Defamation League, said Trump’s comments “reflect nativist talking points”

LULAC national president Domingo Garcia said the comments would “unleash unprecedented hatred against the desperate, mostly Latino asylum seekers he is targeting for political gain.”

‘The use of the words ‘blood poisoning’ is deliberately intended to sow fear and scapegoat Christian refugees. His use of Nazi code language is gutter politics unworthy of a presidential candidate,” Garcia said.

Hitler often used the term ‘blood poisoning’ to refer to the perceived threat posed by other ethnic groups.

The Nazi leader wrote in his memoir Mein Kampf: “All the great cultures of the past perished only because the original creative race became extinct from blood poisoning.”

Trump’s latest comments about “blood poisoning” also drew a stern rebuke from the Anti-Defamation League, which pointed to similar language used by mass shooters.

“Insinuating that immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’ reflects nativist talk and has the potential to cause real danger and violence.” We’ve seen this kind of toxic rhetoric lead to real-world violence before in places like Pittsburgh and El Paso. It should have no place in our politics, period,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

He called the language “racist, xenophobic and despicable.”

“And if someone has a big platform, he should be careful with his voice, but if you are the former president of the United States, you absolutely must recognize your responsibility, because this kind of rhetoric is explosive and must end completely. Stop,” Greenblatt said.

The controversial National Pulse interview was billed as a Trump interview that “the fake news won’t show you.”

The Trump interview, recorded at Mar-a-Lago, dropped last week, but has since received increasing attention.

The reaction to the clip reflected the anger Trump caused early in his 2016 campaign when he talked about Mexican “rapists” entering the country.

‘They bring crime. They’re rapists. And some, I suppose, are good people.” he said.

Illegal immigration has climbed to the top of the list of concerns among American voters, with more than 10,000 migrants on their way to the border every day, according to the Mexican president.

Amid the concerns, President Joe Biden is under pressure to demonstrate he is working to stem the influx. This week, the administration announced it would resume construction on part of the border wall, though the White House claimed the action was required by a Trump-era law.