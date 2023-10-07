Olympic runner Peter Bol reveals the brutal SAS Australia challenge that left him ‘panicking and feeling scared’

<!–

He is an Olympic runner and is used to pushing himself to the limit.

But Perth athlete Peter Bol said he was “scared” and “panicked” while filming some of the grueling challenges during the upcoming season of SAS Australia: Buried Alive.

The 29-year-old track competitor traveled to a desert in the Middle East for the new season of the hit reality series and says he came face to face with his fears.

In an interview with Perth Now On Saturday, Peter said the challenges were mentally and physically demanding, including when he was buried alive in a coffin.

“In the desert I have no idea where I am, I have no idea what tasks I have to do, so that was a challenge,” he said.

Peter said he had to endure film scenes involving heights and tight spaces.

At one point he was ‘buried alive’ in a ‘coffin’ built in the sand.

‘I hate confined spaces and tight spaces, so in terms of panic, once you’re in tight spaces you panic, so I found that quite scary.

“You go through tunnels and it’s dark and you just stop thinking, so that was hard.

‘And also heights. I hate heights and sometimes you have to rappel and stuff. That was a bit challenging. It didn’t matter how physically fit you were. I depended on my physical fitness, but this has nothing to do with physical fitness.’

Peter, who finished fourth in the 800 meters at the last Olympics, was recently embroiled in a banned substance scandal at Athletics Australia – he was later cleared of banned substance use in his B sample.

The new season, called SAS Australia: Buried Alive, also features the cast of celebrities dodging grenades as they race across the roof of a moving train.

This season’s cast includes Craig McLachlan, who was acquitted in court after being charged with assault and indecent assault following complaints from female co-stars in a stage production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show in Melbourne in 2014.

He strongly denied the allegations against him.

The season also features Anthony Mundine, former Roosters captain Boyd Cordner and Olympic swimmer Stephanie Rice.

Convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury, aka Cocaine Cassie, will also appear on the show.