Gaza rockets shell illegal Israeli settlements, gunfire in ‘Urim’

NNA – The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza has launched barrages of rockets toward illegal Israeli settlements, including quot;Bat Yamquot; and quot;Rishon LeZiyyonquot; south of quot;Tel Avivquot;.

Sirens have sounded in the Gaza Envelope illegal Israeli settlements and quot;Tel Avivquot;. Simultaneously,nbsp; the Iron Dome system attempted to intercept the Resistance#39;s rockets, as pernbsp;Al Mayadeen#39;scorrespondent.

Concurrently, Israeli media reported that quot;the Palestinian Resistance crossed the separation barrier, reached the intersection of the Urim settlement, and opened fire toward a settler#39;s vehicle.quot;

It was also reported that quot;gunfire from light weapons occurred at the Urim junction in the northern Al-Naqab and western Ofakim,quot; resulting in injuries.

Israeli media also reported that the Resistance launched a joint attack with an attempt of gliders to infiltrate in the south.

Following this, Israeli forces opened shelters in ldquo;Tel Avivrdquo; and ldquo;Ashdodrdquo; following the extensive rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, as reported by the Israeli army#39;s radio.

Israeli media mentioned that the situation in the Gaza Strip remains unclear, admitting, quot;They have indeed taken us by surprise.quot;

Yedioth Ahronothnbsp;reported, quot;The Hamas strike is a declaration of war against Israel, and dozens of militants have infiltrated towns surrounding the Gaza Strip.quot;

Meanwhile, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, announced that its leader, Mohammad Deif, will deliver an important statement to the Palestinian people and the Arab nation.

On this development, military expert Ahmad Abdul Rahman stated, quot;We are facing a strategic strike dealt by the Resistance against the occupation.quot; — Al-Mayadeen English newsnbsp;

