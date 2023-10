NNA – Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt wrote on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: ldquo;Salute to the Hamas movement, salute to the Palestinian fighter, salute to the Arab fighter who destroyed the myth of Israeli superiority yesterday, today, at every hour, in every arena, and at every time.rdquo;

Jumblatt#39;s words came as a comment on a photo of captured Israeli soldiers published by the Al-Qassam Brigades.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;