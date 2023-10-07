Palestinian Resistance operation takes Israeli occupation by storm

NNA – Al Mayadeen#39;snbsp;correspondent in occupied Palestine reported thatnbsp;Palestinian Resistance fightersnbsp;have reportedly succeeded in kidnapping Israeli occupation soldiers.

Earlier, the Israeli newspapernbsp;Yedioth Ahronothnbsp;reported that quot;dozens of militants infiltrated settlements in the Gaza envelope.quot; Consequently, settlers are currently afraid, shocked, and frustrated, as per Israeli media.

A difficult morning for ldquo;Israelrdquo;

Israeli media confirmed that ldquo;Israelrdquo; is experiencing a quot;difficult morningquot;, reporting hostages and numerous injuries in the Gaza Envelope. Furthermore, Israelinbsp;Channel 12#39;s correspondent noted that Israeli settlers are questioning, quot;Where is the Israeli army? Where are the security forces? Why haven#39;t they reached them yet?,quot; adding that they are simply fearful of the quot;significant disaster unfolding, with several injuries reported in Sderot.rdquo;

Israeli media have reported the existence of multiple hostages and Israeli fatalities resulting from the operation in the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, an Israeli medical official has affirmed that the number of casualties is significant and cannot be ascertained at this moment.

Israeli media shared footage of an Israeli tank on fire in the Gaza Strip, with Palestinians celebrating and affirming that the Resistance succeeded in capturing all the soldiers that were inside.

Furthermore, footage showed dozens of injuries among Israeli settlers.

Several scenes were circulated, showing Israeli occupation soldiersnbsp;captured by the Resistance inside the Gaza Strip. Images of an Israeli soldier as a captive in Khan Yunis were circulated, amid reports of another Israeli soldier taken active in Jabalia.

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Mohammad Deif, Commander-in-Chief of al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has announced the launching ofnbsp;Operation Al-Aqsa Floodnbsp;following a barrage of rockets fired and an infiltration operation into Gaza Envelope settlements.

The leader said the operation comes in response to the Israeli occupation#39;s desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as multiple assaults against women in its yards.nbsp;

He added that the Resistance fired more than 5,000 rockets and shells during the first stage of strikes.

Deif addressed the Palestinian Resistance fighter, saying, quot;This is your day to make the enemy understand that its time has ended,quot; adding that the Resistance had previously warned the Israeli occupation against assaulting women worshippers and desecrating al-Aqsa.

Al-Qassam Brigades leader also addressed the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, calling on them to quot;organize operations against settlementsquot; and quot;sweepquot; the occupation away.

He then urged Palestinians residing in occupied al-Quds, as well as those in the 1948 occupied territories, to join the fight against the Israeli occupation.

Deif called on Palestinians to take up arms.

The Resistance#39;s operation comes in the context of continued andnbsp;unchecked Israeli aggressionnbsp;against Palestinians in the West Bank and al-Quds, as well as a suffocating siege on the Gaza Strip. — AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH NEWS

