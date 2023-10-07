Hamas head announces Operation Al-Aqsa Flood responding to IOF attacks

NNA – Mohammad Deif, Commander-in-Chief of al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has announced the launching of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood following a barrage of rockets fired and an infiltration operation into Gaza Envelope settlements.

The leader said the operation comes in response to the Israeli occupation#39;s desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as multiple assaults against women in its yards.nbsp;

He added that the Resistance fired more than 5,000 rockets and shells during the first stage of strikes.

Deif addressed the Palestinian Resistance fighter, saying, quot;This is your day to make the enemy understand that its time has ended,quot; adding that the Resistance had previously warned the Israeli occupation against assaulting women worshippers andnbsp;desecrating al-Aqsa.

Al-Qassam Brigades leader also addressed the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, calling on them to quot;organize operations against settlementsquot; and quot;sweepquot; the occupation away.

He then urged Palestinians residing innbsp;occupied al-Quds, as well as those in the 1948 occupied territories, to join the fight against the Israeli occupation.

Deif called on Palestinians to take up arms, utilizing any means possible.

He also addressed the Resistance in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran, saying, quot;This is the day that fronts and banners shall unite.quot;

Furthermore, he urged Algerians, Moroccans, Jordanians, Egyptians, and the rest of the Arab World to take action in support of the operation. — AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH NEWS

