Bill Maher Goes After Hasan Minhaj: No Better Than Trump

HBO/screengrab

At a time when the five biggest names in late-night TV have come together in an unprecedented sense of solidarity, Bill Maher closed out his second new episode since the WGA strike ended by taking down one of his own.

Maher’s final “New Rule” of the night centered on comedian and former Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj and the fabricated stories—told both on stage and off—that a recent New Yorker profile exposed. The host began by equating Donald Trump and the MAGA movement’s conspiracy theories with the left’s “emotional truth.” But he could only really come up with one, or maybe two, examples.

“Which brings me to Hasan Minhaj, the comedian who answers the question, ‘What if Jussie Smollett did stand-up?’” Maher joked.

