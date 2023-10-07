How to create your own home cinema, as movie rooms become box-office hit

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

There’s nothing like watching a Hollywood blockbuster on the big screen. But as the night goes on, it might be worth adding a home theater.

Without a doubt, the concept has become a huge box office success; Developers and real estate agents report that new homes in particular have fantastic movie rooms, with 50-inch TVs and 4K anamorphic projection screens the new must-haves for many.

The pandemic fueled the push for bigger and better viewing in homes.

In the first quarter of 2019, some 11.4 million UK households had Netflix, the most popular movie streaming service; In the first quarter of this year, the figure had reached 17.3 million.

Grab your popcorn: you can have an exclusive movie theater or transform a cozy corner

Global spending on home cinema is expected to rise from £20.2 billion today to £49 billion by 2026, according to projections from The Business Research Company.

“Many homeowners spend large sums of money on top-of-the-line screens, state-of-the-art projectors and seats that vibrate with the sound of a movie,” says William Saunders of estate agency Jackson-Stops.

‘Home theaters are an easy way for people to make a house they’ve lived in for a long time seem fresh and much more interesting.

“We will be living in properties for longer, where entertaining guests is key, especially as we head into the colder months.”

High-end agents dealing in multimillion-dollar properties say home theaters are now widely expected when a potential buyer sees them, but the trend is also spreading to other sectors of the market, especially new construction.

Increasingly, homeowners are dedicating a room to television and movies, partly for adults to watch in a luxurious setting, but also to allow teenagers to entertain their friends in their own space. It also has the merit of keeping game consoles and other devices out of the living room.

The costs of creating and equipping a home cinema will depend on your budget and ambitions: from a few thousand to eye-watering six-figure sums.

Here’s a six-point guide to creating one, whether you want a pop-up movie night or a permanent, Oscar-winning home entertainment center.

Choose a room

Some homeowners convert a garage or extra bedroom into a permanent screening room.

‘We think a buyer would expect a dedicated room; They work well in basements or attics. We have sold several properties, one with a home cinema,” says West Country estate agent John Couch.

But if space is at a premium, a room with a purpose during the day can take on a new role at night.

“As technology has advanced, home theaters require less cumbersome equipment, so you can create one in a cozy corner of the house instead of dedicating an entire room,” says Lucy Crane of Strutt & Parker.

TV or projector?

Projectors that play DVDs or movies streamed through a laptop are generally small and cost much less than a high-spec large-screen TV, but do require a projection screen. Very slim wall-mounted TVs of 50 inches or larger are most popular for home theaters.

Sounds good

Audio specialists Richer Sounds say super-thin TVs usually have poor quality speakers, making at least a soundbar (a small, single-box speaker) a must-have.

For a surround sound experience, try multichannel amplifiers that drive separate speakers in a room.

High-end audio systems bounce sound off ceilings for the kind of 360-degree experience you’ll enjoy in a multiplex, but it’s best to install soundproofing to prevent the noise from affecting the rest of your home or your neighbors.

What will you play?

4K Blu-Ray discs offer higher picture quality than Netflix or Amazon Prime, but many streaming services offer ultra-high definition shows and movies for free. You can use a home theater for immersive gaming and movie nights.

Take a sit

You only need regular sofas, but if cost is not an issue, there are authentic movie theater seats with cup holders, trays, automatic recliners, and blue-lit bases, just like those at your favorite movie theater.

Do people buy these? You bet. ‘We have acted in the sale of a house where the home cinema and soundproofing cost £750,000.

We had several buyers sit in the movie theater for a demo so they could appreciate the experience,” says Marc Schneiderman, director of London agency Arlington Residential.

Don’t forget the snacks!

Small refrigerators, popcorn makers, cap vending machines and nacho warming cabinets cost hundreds of pounds.

Movie fans on a budget can purchase special movie night boxes online from candy purveyors like Joe & Sephs or Sweetworks on Amazon.