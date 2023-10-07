Nadim Gemayel during his visit to the US State Department: Hezbollah controls the country

NNA -nbsp;During his visit to the United States of America, MPnbsp;Nadim Gemayel met with a number of officials from the US State Department in Washington, accompanied by the head of the Kataeb US media Center, Mirna Makhoul.

Gemayel spoke to American officials about quot;the crisis of electing a president of the republic and Hezbollah#39;s control over the country.quot;

He stressed quot;the necessity of finding a solution to the problem of Syrian refugees and securing their return to Syria as soon as possible.quot;

A statement indicated that quot;American officials affirmed their permanent support for Lebanon and that their efforts are continuing to find a solution to Lebanon#39;s political and economic situation.quot;

nbsp;