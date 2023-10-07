Jamie Carragher tips Arsenal to beat Man City thanks to their home advantage and hopes it will kick off a fierce title race… as he claims Pep Guardiola’s men will struggle with ‘huge player’ missing

Jamie Carragher backed Arsenal to beat Man City in their clash on Sunday

Jamie Carragher has backed Arsenal to emerge victorious when they host Manchester City on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side pushed the Citizens all the way to the front last season, topping the table for 248 days before being pipped to the post as City secured a historic treble.

Runaway favorites retaining their Premier League title for the fourth consecutive season this season, City raced to the top of the league as the only side with a perfect record after six games.

However, the club’s momentum was halted last week as Wolves defied the odds to beat Pep Guardiola’s side at Molineux, giving Arsenal the chance to put them ahead in the table if they secure three points at the Emirates on Sunday .

Speaking Air sportsCarragher stressed that a combination of home advantage for the Gunners and City without Rodri in midfield tips the balance in the hosts’ favour.

Jamie Carragher backed Arsenal to beat Man City on Sunday to ignite this season’s title race

Carragher added that City will struggle without midfield key Rodri, who is suspended after being sent off in the win over Nottingham Forest

“I’m going for Arsenal,” said Carragher.

‘I think Arsenal could do it with home advantage and without Rodri, who is a big player for Manchester City. So I’m going for Arsenal.

The Spain international is currently serving a three-match ban after being sent off for violent conduct following a collision with Morgan Gibbs-White during City’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Carragher added that victory for the Gunners could be the catalyst for this season’s title race.

‘That will hopefully give us a title race between now and the end of the season, because we can’t afford it as neutrals. I think we want this title race to last as long as possible.

“That was the case last season, it was great between Arsenal and Manchester City, but we don’t want City to be so far ahead by Christmas and New Year that other teams lose their faith.

‘It’s not great for the league. Hopefully Arsenal can get the three points.”

Arsenal last beat City in the Premier League in 2015, thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud

However, history is not on Arsenal’s side when it comes to taking on City in the Premier League.

The Gunners have lost their last 12 games against the club, conceding 33 and scoring just five goals in that time.

Arsene Wenger was in charge the last time they beat the opposition, with first-half goals from Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud enough to secure a 2-1 victory in December 2015.