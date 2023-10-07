Real Housewives of Sydney stars Krissy Marsh and Nicole O’Neil reveal they feel ‘tainted’ by ‘nasty’ first season

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They were the stars of the explosive debut season of Foxtel’s Real Housewives of Sydney in 2017.

And now Krissy Marsh and Nicole O’Neil are back with a new cast for the Binge reboot of the reality show that takes viewers into the world of Sydney’s elite.

The pair, who are known for not holding back, have revealed that the controversial first season has led to tensions during the filming of the new series, which is due out on October 10.

Krissy and Nicole, who found themselves in the middle of the infamous antics that saw viewers complaining that the first season of RHOS was “too dirty,” said they felt “tainted” by the original season.

“They didn’t want our advice,” Krissy said of her co-stars in an interview with News.com.au on Saturday.

Real Housewife of Sydney star Krissy Marsh is back for the Binge reboot of the controversial reality show

Krissy and Nicole O’Neill (pictured) found themselves at the center of the infamous antics with viewers complaining that the first season of RHOS was ‘too dirty’. The pair told News.com.au on Saturday they felt “contaminated” while filming the new season reboot

“They said, ‘We don’t want to be like season one, we don’t want anything to do with the girls from season one, we don’t want it to be anything like that.’

“It was almost like, ‘You guys are infected, we don’t want to be like season one’ … so let’s see who ends up in season three,” she said, adding, “We’ll see!”

Elsewhere in the chat, Nicole said they were both “proud of their behavior” in the new season.

It comes after Krissy admitted last week that she initially turned down an offer from Binge to reprise her role, but ultimately changed her mind after speaking to Nicole.

‘Nicole called me at six in the morning and said, ‘You’re an idiot, you know how much fun we had. It was like being in school for three months,” she told Sydney Confidential.

Pictured: The cast of the RHOS reboot – Dr. Kate Adams, Terry Biviano, Krissy Marsh, Nicole O’Neil, Sally Obermeder, Victoria Montano and Carol Gaultier

“She went up to me, and by the time we finished the conversation, I signed the contract.”

The mother of two said her teenage children have already begged their mother not to make her trademark “cringe-worthy” sexual comments on camera.

“I’m like, honey, that’s me. “I’m not going to change my personality,” she joked.

Krissy and Nicole are joined on RHOS this season by former Seven presenter Sally Obermeder, sports brand entrepreneur Victoria Montano, NRL WAG Terri Biviano, owner of Bondi Vet Hospital Dr. Kate Adams, and socialite Caroline Gaultier.

The Real Housewives of Sydney was canceled in 2017 after just one season, with Foxtel bosses claiming US TV networks had rejected the show because it was ‘too extreme’.

At the time, Foxtel’s head of television, Brian Walsh, had blamed the housewives’ “nasty” attitude for the franchise’s failure, telling The Daily Telegraph: “A lot of the women on this show were nasty for the sake of being nasty and have no redeeming qualities.”

Fans of the original season will remember the steamy moment when housewife Lisa Oldfield “sl*t-shamed” Krissy on camera.

During the scandalous scene, Lisa accused Krissy of being “f***ing embarrassing, a slut and a whore” as the audience watched in horror.

Following the shocking incident, Krissy fled to China to prevent the episode from airing.