Egypt Warns of of Dangerous Results of Palestinian-Israeli Escalations

NNA – On Saturday, Egypt warned of the dangers of the current escalations between Palestine and Israel, calling for exercising maximum restraint.nbsp;nbsp;

In a statement released by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt warned of the dangerous results of the rising escalations between Palestine and Israel after some clashes targeted Palestinian cities.nbsp;

Therefore, Egypt called all parties to exercise maximum restraint, repeating its warning of the development of the escalations that threaten the future of peace.nbsp;

Egypt also called all international parties involved in the process of peace to continue their efforts to reach for peace and agreement between the Palestinians and Israelis, urging them for immediate action, demanding Israel to stop all violations and provocations against the Palestinians, and calling them for respecting the principles of the International Law.nbsp;