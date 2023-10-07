Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Egypt Warns of of Dangerous Results of Palestinian-Israeli Escalations

    By

    Oct 7, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – On Saturday, Egypt warned of the dangers of the current escalations between Palestine and Israel, calling for exercising maximum restraint.nbsp;nbsp;

    In a statement released by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt warned of the dangerous results of the rising escalations between Palestine and Israel after some clashes targeted Palestinian cities.nbsp;

    Therefore, Egypt called all parties to exercise maximum restraint, repeating its warning of the development of the escalations that threaten the future of peace.nbsp;

    Egypt also called all international parties involved in the process of peace to continue their efforts to reach for peace and agreement between the Palestinians and Israelis, urging them for immediate action, demanding Israel to stop all violations and provocations against the Palestinians, and calling them for respecting the principles of the International Law.nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Feeling Unsafe: My Solo Travel Experiences as a Female in Four Countries

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou puts on a VERY busty display in a plunging pink bikini as she sets pulses racing with a sexy snap in Dubai

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    Videos show young Israelis fleeing in panic when Palestinian militants invaded a music festival in the desert

    Oct 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Feeling Unsafe: My Solo Travel Experiences as a Female in Four Countries

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou puts on a VERY busty display in a plunging pink bikini as she sets pulses racing with a sexy snap in Dubai

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    Videos show young Israelis fleeing in panic when Palestinian militants invaded a music festival in the desert

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    The student-loan payment restart is about to put pressure on an already-fragile economy

    Oct 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy