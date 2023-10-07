Israeli PM Netanyahu says ‘we are at war and we will win’

NNA – Hamas has launched the biggest attack on Israel in years in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets, with Israel carrying out at least two air strikes on Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: quot;We are at war and we will winquot;.

An Israeli military spokesman said fighting is ongoing at the Erez Israel-Gaza border crossing and Zikim base.

Richard Hecht told reporters the attack by Hamas was quot;a combined ground raid which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground.

quot;Right now we#39;re fighting. We#39;re fighting in certain locations around the Gaza Strip… our forces are now fighting on the ground.quot;

Earlier, Israel#39;s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas has quot;launched a war against the State of Israel.quot;

quot;Troops are fighting against the enemy at every location,quot; he said in a statement.

Witnesses in central Gaza and Gaza City have also reported explosions as the Israeli army launched air strikes.

Hundreds of residents in Gaza have fled their homes to move away from the border with Israel.

Men, women and children were seen carrying blankets and food items as they left their homes, mostly in the northeastern part of the Palestinian territory.

As warning sirens sounded across southern and central Israel, including in Jerusalem, Israel#39;s military said it was on a war footing as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency meeting of security officials.

The attack was the most serious since Israel and Hamas fought a 10-day war in 2021, with Israeli media reporting gun battles between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in towns in southern Israel.

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media, calling on Palestinians everywhere to fight.

quot;This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,quot; he said, adding that 5,000 rockets had been launched.

One Israeli woman was killed, according to emergency services, as ambulance crews were deployed in areas around Gaza.

The Israeli military said its forces were operating inside Gaza but gave no details.

In Gaza the roar of rocket launches could be heard and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis, and said they had seen significant movement of armed fighters.

Israel#39;s ambulance service said teams had been dispatched to areas in southern Israel near Gaza and residents were warned to stay inside.

A group representing military reservists who had planned to refuse to attend training over their objections to the government#39;s plans to overhaul the judiciary called on reservists to report for duty.

A woman in her 60s was killed quot;due to a direct hitquot; in Israel, the Magen David Adom emergency services said.

Fifteen others were wounded, two of them seriously, medics said.

An AFP photographer in the coastal city of Tel Aviv saw a gaping hole in a building, with residents gathered outside. — AFP/REUTERSnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;