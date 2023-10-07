Hezbollah praises Hamas on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

NNA – Hezbollah congratulated the Palestinian people for their heroic work in the Gaza Strip, saying: quot;We congratulate this heroic operation to the Palestinian nation, fighters, and the brothers of the Al-Qassam Brigade.quot;

Hezbollah added that quot;this victorious operation is a decisive response to the occupiers#39; continuous crimes and desecration of sanctities,quot;nbsp;calling on the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nation and the free people of the world to declare support.

The statement also confirmed that the leadership of the Resistance in ⁦‪Lebanon‬⁩ is in direct contact with the leadership of the ⁦‪Palestinian‬⁩ Resistance at home and abroad and both sides are conducting a continuous evaluation.

