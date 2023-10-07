A video appears to show Ukraine’s elite commandos on jet skis conducting a raid to raise flag on Crimea

A screenshot from a video showing Ukrainian commandos on jet skis during a raid on Crimea.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine/YouTube

Ukraine released a video appearing to show commandos on jet skis conducting a daring raid on Crimea.

Ukraine claimed they flew a flag on the peninsula for the first time in a decade.

The drone video shows the jet skis as they approach the occupied peninsula’s shores.



Ukraine has released a video that appears to show a special forces unit on jet skis conducting a daring raid on the occupied peninsula of Crimea.

Details of the raid across the Black Sea were previously revealed, which involved a team of elite commandos reaching the shores of Crimea on Ukraine’s Independence Day, August 24 and flying the country’s flag.

Ukraine’s military intelligence service, known as GUR, shared a drone video saying it shows the commandos on jet skis approaching the shore.

The video’s final shot is filmed on the ground and appears to show a group of Ukrainian soldiers with their faces blurred, holding up a Ukrainian flag. Insider was not able to independently verify it.

The peninsula was occupied by Russia in 2014 and Ukraine has long promised to take it back.

Units within the elite special forces carried out the raid regiment the Timur group, which operates under the command of the GUR, the agency said.

The elite team of Ukrainian soldiers told The Times of London that they inflicted damage upon a powerful Russian electronic warfare station during the raid.

The GUR released another video on Thursday that appeared to show a second raid on Crimea carried out by Ukraine’s special Artan Special Forces Unit.

The video also shows commandos on jet skis and speedboats, but few other details have been revealed, and it is unclear when the second raid might have occurred.

The use of jet skis is the latest innovation by Ukraine that has helped it dominate conflict in the Black Sea without even possessing a navy, Insider Jake Epstein reported last week.

