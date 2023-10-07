How many of these linguistic pet peeves and disliked words have you been using?

<!–

Brits share the filler words that creep into everyday vocabulary that they can’t stand to hear.

In a thread posted to Reddit, a UK-based user asked other people to share their linguistic pet peeves – and many were keen to air their grievances about words they don’t like to hear .

Asking readers a poll, the person asked which filler words bothered them the most: “like,” “basically,” totally,” “actually,” or “even.” the words irritated them more: “I like” or “basically”.

As semantic pedants debated which phrases and words they hated hearing, things got a little heated — and some people even sheepishly admitted that they used the hated phrases frequently.

Brits debate their least favorite filler words to hear in sentences, in what they describe as “Americanisms” that are creeping into speech in the UK.

While the original poster asked other people for their opinions on their most hated words, they asked others to vote for their least favorite phrases.

Although the polls were close, more than half of voters decided that “like” was the word they least preferred to hear in sentences.

One person wrote: “Americans don’t even realize how much they use the damn word. »

However, another person, presumably from the United States, admitted: “I use like in almost all of my sentences, like one time I said it five times in one sentence and the guy was really mad at me.

“But it’s like when you don’t quite have the word yet and you kind of say like instead of uh or uh while you like pause for the word you’re trying to think of.”

They added that it helped them organize their thoughts.

In response, another user who scathingly hated the word said: “(It) makes you look stupid.”

While people debated which of the two filler words they disliked more, they also came up with their own most hated phrases and words.

One user joked: “Literally” is up there for me. People literally say it in every sentence these days.

Another Redditor reinforced this sentiment: “These are literally and obviously my additions to this discussion. Both are misused by people who like the sound of their own voice too much.

As people discussed the overuse of the terms “literally,” “like,” “basically,” and “obviously,” one person noted that this particular lexicon fits the “Valley Girl” trend, which mocks women from Los Angeles for the way they speak using a lot of filler words.

The debate comes after Americans have taken to Reddit to share things they consider “luxuries” in the United States, but are practically essential on the other side of the Atlantic.

Meryse took to the No Stupid Questions subreddit to ask: “What do Europeans have in daily life that you consider a luxury in America?” »

One of the first major differences highlighted was the quality and cost of the food, with one Reddit user stating: “Chocolate that doesn’t taste like Splenda-infused vomit.”

Meanwhile, another lamented the sad variety and availability of good bread in the United States.

“Freshly baked bread at reasonable prices, which you can get within walking distance of your home and which does not contain preservatives,” they said.