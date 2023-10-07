TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou puts on a VERY busty display in a plunging pink bikini as she sets pulses racing with a sexy snap in Dubai

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Yazmin Oukhellou looked fantastic as she posted her latest bikini look to Instagram on Friday.

The TOWIE star set pulsates in a busty display in the pink halter neck bikini top.

The reality star, 29, showed off her tanned physique and left little to the imagination in the sexy swimwear.

Yazmin swept her hair back into a sleek bun and donned a full face of makeup as she posed in the mirror for the selfie.

She captioned the post, “Don’t forget your SPF” with a sweaty emoji.

Wow: Yazmin Oukhellou, 29, put on a VERY busty show as she set the pulse racing in her latest bikini photo on Instagram on Friday

The star took the photo in Dubai, where she now lives after leaving TOWIE last year.

Last month The sun revealed that Yazmin will be back on viewers’ screens very soon after signing up for another reality TV show.

The star will join James Locke and Chloe Brockett on MTV’s Celeb Ex on the Beach.

Her latest career move comes after Yazmin was involved in a horrific car accident that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean in July 2022.

A TV insider told the publication: ‘Yazmin has had a hellish year, losing her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean in a car crash that also saw her undergo surgery as she mourned his death.

“She also recently lost her boyfriend Dean in a motorcycle accident and has had to deal with all this devastation.

‘When the offer for Celebrity Ex On The Beach came along, she felt like she had to turn the page and do something that would just be fun and make her forget all her problems.’

They explained that although Ex On The Beach is known for its drama, it will be a welcome distraction for Yazmin.

Back to TV: Last month The Sun revealed that Yazmin will be back on viewers’ screens very soon after signing up for Celeb Ex On The Beach

Accident: The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin was embroiled in the horror hit in Turkey in July 2022 when Jake’s blue Mercedes E-class sedan plunged off a mountainous road

Chloe Brockett will also join the cast after being axed from TOWIE following a ‘vicious fight’ with a co-star.

She allegedly threw three beakers at Roman Hackett during a heated argument while filming in Essex last month.

The cast of the ITV series are said to be ‘shocked’ by Chloe’s behavior and have called for her to be permanently axed from the show.

She has since been suspended from the show, but now her castmates have claimed they ‘want her gone for good’.

A TOWIE spokesperson confirmed to MailOnline: ‘Chloe Brockett will not be filming the remainder of the series.’