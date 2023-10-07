Feeling Unsafe: My Solo Travel Experiences as a Female in Four Countries

A TikToker shared with 301,500 subscribers the countries in which she did not feel safe.

Even though nothing happened to the pro traveler, she warned her followers to be vigilant

For many people, especially women, traveling alone can be a rewarding experience.

As the scenes in Eat Pray Love suggest, solo travel can be a great way to find yourself and learn important lessons along the way.

And in recent years, the travel industry has evolved somewhat, leading more women to explore the world on their own.

Yet despite this growing trend, women still face a unique set of challenges while abroad, arguably different from those faced by men.

Sharing with her 301,500 followers, a TikTok user highlighted four countries where she didn’t feel safe as a traveler.

Captioning the now-viral video, Chloe Jade said: “This was a video that was requested by a lot of people so I decided to make it.”

The travel professional stressed that she has never encountered any serious problems in these countries, but told her followers that it is important to always be “vigilant” and “aware” wherever you go.

Chloe said that although she felt “unsafe” in these countries, her experiences should not deter you from visiting these “amazing” countries.

Paris

The first place the US-based traveler felt uncomfortable was Paris. Although she had visited the city about six times, it was on her first trip that she felt most unsafe.

Chloe, who was 22 at the time, said she met a local while she was there, but it became clear to her that the two had “different intentions”.

She said the man “lured” her into having a beer with him and tried to take her down a dark alley, away from her hotel room.

Chloe said: “I told him to f-off and ran back to my hotel.”

She said: ‘I passed out as soon as I got back, was in a cold sweat all night and felt like he had definitely put something in my drink.’

Marrakesh

Chloe said that although she enjoyed her trip to Morocco and didn’t feel “very unsafe” in Marrakech, her Turkish friend felt uncomfortable walking the city’s streets.

“Overall, I loved my trip to Morocco and I also enjoyed my time in Marrakech, but Dilar was with me and she didn’t feel very safe on the streets of Marrakech.

The TikToker said: “It’s a very old town, so the walls are very tight and there are few passages anywhere, although personally I didn’t feel very unsafe, a lot of the young men were quite aggressive. “

Although nothing bad happened during the trip, she, the professional traveler, felt it was important to mention it.

Pattaya, Thailand

Chloe told her followers that although she “absolutely loves” Thailand, they should avoid Pattaya.

Explaining why she felt unsafe, she said: “It’s just disgusting, there are so many foreign men coming there, you know, doing terrible things and it made me feel extremely uncomfortable.”

Belgrade, Serbia

Chloe warned her American followers that she had encountered “hostility” upon entering the country.

Although nothing serious happened to her, she said she felt disapproval from the moment she entered the country.

Reflecting on this, she told her supporters: “Overall, I think it was just that they didn’t really like Americans.