NNA – Russia on Saturday urged restraint from all sides after Palestinian militants fired hunderds of rockets on Israel, which then launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

quot;We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs,quot; Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhailnbsp;Bogdanovnbsp;told Russian private news agency Interfax, adding: quot;Of course, we always call for restraint.quot; — Barron#39;s

