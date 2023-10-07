President Mahmoud Abbas calls for protection of Palestinians

NNA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has directed the necessity to ensure the protection of the Palestinian people.

Abbas emphasized the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against the terrorism of Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) and settlers.nbsp;

He also instructed to provide all necessary means to enhance the resilience and steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the crimes committed by the Israeli Occupation and settlers.

President Abbas will chair a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in the coming hours to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. — ROYA NEWS

