Abbie Chatfield Expresses Outrage over Public Shaming by Elderly Couple for Her Revealing Dinner Attire: ‘Redirect Your Attention Away from My Chest!’

Abbie Chatfield has lashed out after claiming she was “humiliated” by a “baby boomer” couple while out to dinner.

The reality star, 28, sparked anger over the provocative top she wore, which could barely contain her cleavage and was made of a semi-sheer material that looked like lingerie.

After returning from dinner, Abbie made several posts about the alleged incident on Instagram.

In one post, Abbie flaunted her cleavage in a selfie and wrote: “A man next to us at dinner was saying how disgusting my top was.”

She continued: “I shame his wife for choosing me!! To think he would be ashamed if his daughters wore that.

“In return, my friends spoke loudly and told us what he was saying, and I called him a sexist pig loud enough for him to hear.”

She then posted another post about the awkward clash, calling the couple “baby boomers” while lip-syncing to a sexy song and touching each other.

“Sorry, you have no more say in your messy relationships,” she wrote.

“It’s probably your children who would be ashamed if they heard what you said!!! The fact that I’m wearing a sexy top doesn’t compare to the fact that you spend your night focusing on my breasts and making them the main topic of conversation.

The next day, Abbie posted about it again, this time angry at her own followers after some said she should “expect” unwanted attention because the top was so “revealing.”

The former Bachelor star accused her fans of ‘victim blaming’, before insisting the highest fine was because her ‘nipples weren’t out’.

“No one should ever comment on the revealing nature of someone else’s outfit! » She lost her mind.

This isn’t the first time Abbie has been accused of inappropriate behavior in public.

In August, she posted a photo of herself hiking up her mini skirt to reveal a leopard print thong while enjoying a night out with a friend.

The post sparked a backlash at the time, with one fan writing: “Have some class.”

Another wrote: “Didn’t your mother tell you to keep your legs closed in public?

Last year, Abbie dared to reveal herself by wearing a see-through dress at an ARIA Awards after-party.

The racy ensemble left little to the imagination, showcasing her bare breasts and underwear.

Abbie is known for her outspoken feminist views and sex-positive approach.

During her time on The Bachelor, the star admitted that she taught several of her co-stars how to perform a taboo sex act.

Abbie Chatfield dared to reveal herself while attending the ARIA Awards on Thursday night

“Me being outgoing, overly sexual, I would just tell girls how to do anal (sex),” she told the Clit Talk podcast in 2020.

“I was drawing butt plugs, like ‘this is about the size of a butt plug you want for training.’ I was trying to be their mom when it came to sex education.

“I was trying to do God’s work in the mansion…I was telling them that I had an abortion about nine months before,” she continued.

She also said the other women on the show were “conservative” and didn’t understand her feminism.

“They kind of decided that Matt (Agnew) shouldn’t like me because they thought a nerdy older guy wouldn’t like who I was,” she explained.

“They assumed I was manipulating him and not being myself around him because they couldn’t connect the dots of someone who was an astrophysicist who loved a girl nine years younger than him and who talked about anal all the time.”