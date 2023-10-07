Drake is accused by the Pet Shop Boys and rapper Rye Rye of sampling their songs on his new album without asking permission

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Drake is accused of sampling songs from both The Pet Shop Boys and Rye Rye on his new album without asking their permission.

The Canadian hitmaker, 36, sent fans around the world into a frenzy when he released his eighth studio album For All The Dogs on Friday.

The Pet Shop Boys took to Twitter after the album’s release and said Drake had used the chorus of their 1984 song West End Girls.

They wrote: ‘Surprised to hear @Drake sing the chorus of ‘West End Girls’ in the song ‘All the Parties’ on his new album. No credit given or permission sought.”

Rapper Rye Rye also took to social media to express her frustration over Drake allegedly sampling her song Shake It to the Ground, which she did with rapper Blaqstarr.

Controversy: Drake is accused of sampling songs from both The Pet Shop Boys and Rye Rye on his new album without asking their permission

Allegation: The Pet Shop Boys took to Twitter after the album’s release and said Drake had used the chorus of their 1984 song West End Girls (Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys)

Not happy: Rapper Rye Rye also took to social media to vent her frustration over Drake allegedly sampling her song Shake It to the Ground

The Pet Shop Boys wrote: ‘Surprised to hear @Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End Girls’ in the song ‘All the Parties’ on his new album. No credit given or permission requested

Rye Rye wrote: “REALLY @Drake MY SINGING AGAIN? & NO CREDIT? I really want to be flattered but I feel like it’s trolling ATP OMG’

This wasn’t the first time Drake sampled Shake It to the Ground, as the track was also sampled on his 2022 song Currents.

Rye Rye wrote: “REALLY @Drake MY SINGING AGAIN? & NO CREDIT? I really want to be flattered, but I feel like the ATP is trolling OMG…one of my favorite artists doing this. I don’t know how to feel anymore, but thank you for reminding me that my 15-year-old singing is still legendary.”

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Drake for comment.

In response to the new album, Drake’s fans were quick to notice that Nicki Minaj was not present on any of the songs – despite widespread claims that she would appear with her frequent collaborator.

In July, Drake told fans at a concert in Detroit, “I’m going to give you one thing away tonight because I have a lot of love for Detroit. I have to tell you that Nicki Minaj and I made our first song together in a long time. I have a lot of love for her.’

Although Nicki is nowhere to be seen, the 23-track record features appearances from Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, Teezo Touchdown, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Sexxy Red, Lil Yachty and a special contribution from Drake’s son, Adonis.

His confirmation and her subsequent absence prompted fans to write: ‘Drake and Nicki Minaj’s previously announced collaboration will not be on his new album, ‘For All The Dogs.’…

‘Barbz is going after Drake tomorrow for picking up Nicki ‘For all the dogs’… Drake’s lady ass used the barbz for promo again!!!…

On the road: Drake was accused of ‘lying’ by Nicki Minaj fans because she was absent from his new album For All The Dogs

Next up: In addition to the album’s divided reviews, fans were also quick to notice Nicki Minaj’s absence from any of the tracks – despite widespread claims that she would be performing with her frequent collaborator (pictured in 2014)

Yes! In July, Drake told fans at a concert in Detroit, “I’m going to give you one thing away tonight because I have a lot of love for Detroit. I have to tell you that Nicki Minaj and I made our first song together in a long time. I have a lot of love for her’

Shock: Fans were devastated by Nicki’s absence

My Boy: Drake’s son Adonis appears on the record and video for 8AM In Charlotte

“Yes he makes great music but the way he hates Nicki Minaj needs to be studied!! What ad**k head #drake #drizzy #nickiminaj #NickiMail… Where is Nicki Minaj’s song on the Drake album????…

“Drake is officially a crazy lunatic for lying about Nicki Minaj being on his album just to get her fans to stream his album. We were up all night waiting and she’s not into it. What a dummy… Drake definitely didn’t put Sexyyred on his album over Nicki Minaj…

“Even Nicki herself confirmed that she was on Drake’s album, she literally teased it for days and even posted the album cover on her story, y’all are just looking for ways to cop instead of addressing the REAL issue aka Nicki Minaj, queen of Gag City…

“He lied, I think… Where’s the Nicki Minaj movie Drake?” #especiallyalldogs.’

While some claimed he was “lying,” others predicted that the collaboration would indeed appear on Nicki’s next album.

Yes! Aside from Nicki’s fans’ misery, fans and critics flooded social media with early reviews of the album and its songs.

Aside from Nicki’s fans’ misery, fans and critics flooded social media with early reviews of the album and its songs.

Some fans praised the record, with delighted users writing: ‘For All the Dogs is Drake’s best album of the decade…Drake made way too many grown men look like this when he came for all the dogs. Bro…

‘It was worth staying up, because all dogs are fire. I almost crashed though’.

However, critics were not convinced by the songs, with social media users writing: ‘For all the dogs is trash, how did the goat drake make 23 bad songs, this is worse than CLB…

Maybe I’m too sleepy because it’s late and I have to give it another chance, but that new Drake album ‘For all the dogs’ has been disappointing for me so far.”

Eugh: Critics weren’t convinced by the songs though, with social media users writing: ‘For all the dogs is trash, how did the goat drake make 23 bad songs, this is worse than CLB’