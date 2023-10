NNA – The Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted Rahim Safavi, advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, saying: ldquo;We congratulate the Palestinian mujahideen and we will stand by them until the liberation of Palestine and Holy Jerusalem.rdquo;

He said, quot;We support the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, and we are confident that the Resistance Front also supports this.quot;

nbsp;

===========