Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Fayyad: Tripoli Chamber is undertaking major work that reflects a high level of national responsibility

    By

    Oct 7, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, visited today the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture in Tripoli and the North, where he met with its president, Toufic Dabboussi, and a number of officials.

    The visit was a chance to have a closer look at the chamber#39;s role innbsp;operating the four hydroelectric stations in the north and the advanced stage reached by the solar public lighting project, which strengthens the partnership between the public and private sectors, as well as its international projects that place Lebanon, including Greater Tripoli, on the map of world economies.

    Fayyad pointed out that the visit to the Tripoli Chamber and his meeting with Dabboussi and members of the Board of Directors ldquo;included a joint presentation of the various works carried out by the Tripoli Chamber,quot; where henbsp;found that quot;it is carrying out major work that reflects a high level of national responsibility and thus revealed its interventionist role in the fields of energy, especially the restarting of hydropower stations to increase the productivity of its factories.quot;

    quot;In the same context of interest in rehabilitating the Al-Bared factory, our thanks go to the Tripoli Chamber, and alsonbsp;to the Electriciteacute; du Liban and the Qadisha Company…I also reviewed in detail the foundations of the solar lighting project for the Rashid Karami International Exhibition, and I can express my great pleasure that the visit was very successful,quot; Fayyad maintained.

    He concluded his visit to the Tripoli Chamber with a tour of its national development projects approved at its headquarters.

