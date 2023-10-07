Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    EU condemns holding of “civilians hostage” in occupied Palestine

    NNA – Agence France-Presse quoted European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell on Saturday denouncing ldquo;the holding of hostages in violation of international law,rdquo; and demanding their release.

    Borrell wrote on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;The reports of civilians being held hostage are horrific. This is contrary to international law. The hostages must be released immediately,rdquo; after Hamas broadcast a video clip showing the capture of three men in civilian clothes that it said were Israelis at the hands of its fighters.

