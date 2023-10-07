Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saudi Arabia warns of exploding situation due to continued occupation, deprivation of Palestinian people’s rights

    By

    Oct 7, 2023

    NNA – The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement calling for an immediate halt to the escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, the protection of civilians, and restraint.

    The statement said, quot;The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is closely following developments in the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence taking place on a number of fronts there.quot;

    The statement stressed that Saudi Arabia ldquo;recalls its repeated warnings of the dangers of the situation exploding due to the continued occupation, depriving the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and repeating systematic provocations against their sanctities,rdquo; according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

