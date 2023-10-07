New book reveals exquisite and previously unreleased photographs by Slim Aarons, showcasing the opulent lifestyles of the privileged

Unseen Slim Aarons’ photos have been commemorated in a new book

Stunning, previously unseen photographs by Slim Aarons have been commemorated in a new book celebrating the luxurious lives of Hollywood’s elite.

The book is the ultimate and most comprehensive collection of George ‘Slim’ Aarons’ photography and contains more than 100 previously unpublished images.

It describes the groundbreaking fifty years of Aarons’ work and begins with his fieldwork as an army photographer.

It then continues through his early years in Hollywood, opening the LIFE agency in Rome, doing fashion and travel shoots for Holiday, and eventually traveling the world for Town & Country.

Slim worked between 1916 and 2006 and was among the most influential photographers of his generation.

His photographs have appeared in numerous magazines, including Town & Country, Life and Holiday.

The host, Slim’s friend and owner of the Kaufmann House Nelda Linsk, shines in yellow at the center of the party

North Conway, New Hampshire, a woman looks at the snow while holding skis

Poolside in Bouldereign, Carl Howgard’s home in Carefree, Arizona, 1973 Slim Aarons is part of the collection

The swimming pool of Sotogrande, Spain, takes the reader back in time in 1975 through beautiful photos

Viscountess Harriet de Rosiere of Mougins, France, was among the brilliant photographer’s subjects

Marianne Faithful and Mick Jagger at Castletown House were among the glitterati also featured in 1968

The book summarizes Slim’s decades of work, spanning five decades