Identification of 16-Year-Old Victim in Tragic Northern Beaches Crash Revealed as Five Other Teenagers Rescued from Mangled Vehicle – Heartbreaking Messages of Grief Left by Friends at Accident Spot

A teenager who died when the ute he was a passenger in crashed into a tree on Sydney’s northern beaches has been identified as five others remain in hospital.

Cohen Griggs-Bufton, 16, a popular student at Narrabeen Sports High School, died in hospital following the crash at 12.20am on Saturday along Cabbage Tree Rd in Bayview.

He was sitting in the front passenger seat while there were four other boys, aged 16 and 17, in the back seat who were taken to Royal North Shore Hospital by paramedics.

Police said the 17-year-old driver, who had a red P plate, was airlifted to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

The condition of the other boys is not known, with their injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The road has a sharp bend just before the tree and police are investigating whether speed played a role

The scene of Saturday’s crash was flooded with flowers as well as two skateboards in a makeshift memorial left at the base of the tree.

Messages of love and heartbreak were written on the back of the skateboards, including one that read: “I love you buddy, rest easy.”

Cohen’s mother, Lindy Briggs, said Nine news his son “will be greatly missed”.

“He was an ‘extraordinary young man who stayed just to enjoy his life as a young adult,’” she said.

“The whole family will strive to do all the things that Cohen will miss, I love you Cohen.”

A local who called triple zero described hearing two loud bangs, then when they went to investigate, they found the wreckage and two boys who had gotten out “withered” on the side of the road.

Investigators will examine whether alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor in the crash or whether the driver, who has not yet been questioned, simply overshot a curve just before the scene. TREE.

The tree was previously the site of another fatal accident in 2003, with locals saying speed bumps should be built before the sharp bend.

“It was a chaotic scene… it appears two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle,” Northern Beaches Police Commander Patrick Sharkey said.

Supt Sharkey said the boys suffered “serious” crush injuries, including leg fractures and other associated injuries.

“They were all young males from the Northern Beaches,” he said.

“The scene is still under investigation and has only just been cleared, so we are only at the very beginning.

Supt Sharkey said five people in the car were strapped in.

“There is a sixth person in the vehicle, so where those people were, if they were in the cabin, that will be investigated,” he said.

“It rained last night, the roads might have been wet.”