Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    FPM-Metn: Addressing displacement not through violence, but through border control, national plan for return

    By

    Oct 7, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Free Patriotic Movement#39;s Metn branchnbsp;followed today, with great concern, the unfolding events taking place on the northern Metn coast, especially the scattered disputes between groups of Lebanese and Syrians of known affiliations, and the resulting reactions that may drag the country to undesirable consequences that serve agendas ofnbsp;foreign interests at the expense of national interests.

    In an issued statement on Saturday, the Movement considered that the existential danger that the Lebanese are experiencing today due to the Syrian displacement results from:

    1- Not accepting FPM#39;s demand, in the person of its leader, MPnbsp;Gebran Bassil, to control the country#39;snbsp;borders and displacement ever since 2011 and accusing him of racism

    2- Failure of the successive Social Affairs Ministers from 2011 to 2021 to carry out their duties towards the issue of displacement

    3- Reluctance of the caretaker government and some of the security and military apparatusesnbsp;responsible for controlling the borders to carry out their duty and launch a practical plan to address the conditions of the displaced.

    Finally, the FPM statement stressed that quot;addressing the existential crisis of displacement is not through hate speech and violence promoted by supporters of parties that have tolerated and welcomed the issue of displacement for 12 years, but rather with each party assuming its national responsibility and taking the initiative to control the borders and develop a national plan to accelerate the displaced#39;s return.quot;

