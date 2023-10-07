Geagea congratulates LF students after winning 13 out of 15 seats in the LAU elections: A segment chose our political line, our popular size is now well-known

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, stressed that ldquo;victory in the LAU elections was never easy, given that the elections were not held on the basis of a majority law whereby whoever has 51% of the votes wins, but rather according to a proportional law, so for every seat we wish to win, we must havenbsp;votes equal to it, and thus our victory with 13 seats out of 15 proves that we enjoy a popular base equivalent to 13 seats and not 7 and a half seats.quot;

He added: quot;From here, we can derive that the importance of this victory lies in the fact that a large segment of LAU students chose the Lebanese Forces party line and work approach.quot;

Geagea#39;s words came after he received a delegation of Lebanese Forces students enrolled at the Lebanese American University,nbsp;where he congratulated them on their victory in the student elections held yesterday, Friday, with a score of 13 out of 15.

He expressed his pride in the efforts of the Lebanese Forces#39; students, quot;who, despite all the difficult circumstances we are going through, still have determination, will, freedom, and the ability to continue fighting for what they believe in.quot;

Addressing the student delegation, Geagea said: ldquo;It is not easy for you to maintain faith and determinationnbsp;in a country that is no longer a country, where ldquo;nothing works,rdquo; there is no electricity, no water, no state, and no public institutions…Despite this, you proved with your faith and determination that you are strong on the internal level, and this is what explicitly distinguishes us as Lebanese Forces…quot;

Finally, the LF Chief urged the student body to continue to work towards achieving a country wherenbsp;law and order prevail, a country that would be a source of pride for the Lebanese.

==========R.Sh.nbsp;