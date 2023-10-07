11 powerful images of the wave of surprise attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants including burning tanks and rocket barrages

A man runs on a road as fire burns after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of war after Hamas launched a surprise attack.

Hamas has fired thousands of rockets at Israel in “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of war after Palestinian militant organization Hamas launched thousands of rockets in a surprise attack on Saturday.

“The Israel Defense Forces will defend Israeli civilians and the Hamas terrorist organization will pay heavy price for its actions,” Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, per Insider.

Hamas’ military commander Mohammad Deif called on Palestinians in Israel and those in neighboring Arab countries to join the attack, which he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm,” in a rare statement, per the Washington Post.

Palestinian militants infiltrated Israeli territory by land, sea, and some even used motorized paragliders as the attacks continued.

Images show the scale of the attacks, including captured Israeli military vehicles, buildings aflame, and Israelis fleeing areas targeted by Hamas.

Latest reports from Israeli media say 40 Israelis have been killed so far, with a further 740 people wounded by the Hamas bombings and raids.

Israel’s foreign ministry claimed that Hamas fighters were wantonly murdering civilians, per Sky News.

Here are 11 dramatic images as the conflict unfolds.

1. A rocket being fired by Palestinian militants into Israel. Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza into Israel. Mohammed Salem/REUTERS 2. Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets fired from Gaza in Ashkelon in southern Israel. Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel. Ammar Awad/REUTERS 3. Smoke rises from buildings in Israeli after Hamas launched rockets. Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 7, 2023. Mohammed Salem/REUTERS 4. A man running as cars a set ablaze fire following Hamas rocket attacks in Ashkelon Israel. A man runs on a road as fire burns after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel. Amir Cohen/REUTERS 5. A family is evacuated by Israeli police from a site hit by a rocket. Israeli police officers evacuate a family from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Tsafrir Abayov/Associated Press 6. A house on fire in the Israeli community of Kibbutz Kfar Azza which was stormed by Palestinian fighters. A house is on fire in the kibbutz of Kfar Azza that Palestinians stormed from the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Hassan Eslaiah/Associated Press 7. Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence in a bulldozer. Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after gunmen infiltrated areas of southern Israel. Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/REUTERS 8. Palestinians in front of a burning Israeli tanks after it was captured by Palestinian gunmen. Palestinians react as an Israeli military vehicle burns after it was hit by Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, at the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border. Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/REUTERS 9. A Palestinian man takes a selfie in front of a burning Israeli tanks A Palestinian man takes a selfie in front of a burning Israeli military vehicle after it was hit by Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, at the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border. Yasser Qudih/REUTERS Hamas fighters even used paragliders in the wave of attacks against Israel. Hamas published video footage of their fighters training with paragliders, that were later sued in the attacks on Israel, on October 7. Hamas Palestinian militants ride an Israeli military vehicle that was seized by gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. Palestinian militants ride an Israeli military vehicle that was seized by gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. Ahmed Zakot/REUTERS

