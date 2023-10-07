Pilot’s Video Stuns Passengers as It Exposes the Intimacy of Plane Proximity

<!–

When you’re at 35,000 feet above sea level, it can be difficult to imagine being accompanied by anything other than clouds.

Whether you enjoy the experience of flight or not, the sky seems to stretch forever, devoid of any other life.

But one pilot discovered a new fear among passengers when he showed how close the planes were flying to each other.

The pilot, known online as @flyhigh738, terrified TikTokers after revealing footage of nearby planes while in the air.

The pilot showed some 3,000 people that the plane in front of him was 1,000 feet away.

Sharing the video with his 3,026 followers, the pilot wrote: “When you’re flying in a plane and think the sky is so big you’re alone up there,” while showing a seemingly clear sky.

Moving the camera to reveal another plane in the air, the pilot said, “But actually, you almost always fly so close to other planes.”

The pilot compared the images to a “kind of highway in the sky,” which he said is what happens when you follow “standard airways.”

According to BAA Training: “Commercial aircraft flying below 29,000 feet must maintain a vertical separation of 1,000 feet.

“All above and separation increases to 2,000 feet, except in airspace where the Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum (RVSM) applies.”

The pilot revealed that the plane was 1,000 feet away, and asked: “Beautiful, isn’t it?” to which he received a mixed response.

Since its publication, the now-viral video has been viewed nearly 770,000 times and garnered hundreds of mixed responses.

One rather blunt user wrote: “No, that looks terrifying. »

To which the pilot replied, “Why is that terrifying?” It’s so fascinating to see other planes flying around you up there.

One user commented: “Information I didn’t need to know…scary and awesome”, another added: “Too close for me.”

One person wrote: “I’ve been flying my whole life, but the older I get, the more I think it’s unnatural to be flying through the air at 35,000 feet in a tube.” »

A curious passenger asked, “And you don’t get your headlights flashed like truckers, buses, etc.” ?! »

To which the pilot replied: “We do it sometimes, but at night!”