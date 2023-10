NNA – Lufthansa, the European airline, decided to reduce its flights to Israel today, a company spokesman told Agence France-Presse.

He added: ldquo;Due to the current security situation in Tel Aviv,rdquo; the German group will operate only one flight to Frankfurt, and ldquo;all other Lufthansa flights to and from Tel Aviv this Saturday have been cancelled.rdquo;

Sky News quoted Israeli Channel 12 as saying that a ban on operating flights has been imposed until further notice.

