Palestinian Health Ministry: 198 martyrs, 1,610 injured as a result of Israel’s bombing of Gaza Strip

NNA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 198 persons were killednbsp;and 1,610 were injured as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation army spokesman said that a severe attack would continue and increase in Gaza, describing the coming hours as ldquo;difficult.rdquo;

He added: quot;Dozens of fighter jets and other aircraft attacked 17 military compounds and four operational headquarters of Hamas in the past few hours.quot;

Israeli Channel 12 said that the Israeli army attacked 21 Hamas targets.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media said that Israeli aircrafts launched several raids east of the airport area, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to ldquo;Sky News Arabia.rdquo;

nbsp;

===========